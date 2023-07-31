SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has unveiled new plans that he said will make it easier for people to access reproductive care.

It includes a new program to help patients who need an abortion in a hospital setting to get the care that they need.

There is also $10 million set aside for an abortion service hotline, which is meant to help both in- and out-of-state patients. Five million dollars will go to providers to expand their capacity, as they are seeing more patients coming to Illinois.

“We’re being bold and unapologetic about our welcoming of people who are trying to exercise their basic freedoms, their reproductive rights, and we’ll continue to do that,” Pritzker said.

Another program sets up help for people making money above the eligibility guidelines for Medicaid. It includes access to services like family planning counseling and access to birth control.