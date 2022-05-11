FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference at a Planned Parenthood recovery center to urge federal lawmakers to protect Roe v Wade at 9:30 a.m. CT.

A leaked draft ruling from the United States Supreme Court indicated the court is preparing to repeal the law which allows for legalized abortion in the country.

Repealing the law would allow states to enact more restrictive laws that would limit women’s access to reproductive health care, according to Pritzker. The governor signed the Reproductive Health Act early in his term.

In addition to signing the Reproductive Health Act, Pritzker also repealed the Parental Notification Act in 2021, which ensured that pregnant minors in the state can choose whether or not to involve a parental figure in their decision to have, or not have, an abortion.

In recent years, more out-of-state patients have traveled to Illinois for reproductive care. According to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.