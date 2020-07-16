Pritzker urges Rockford residents to be counted in U.S. Census

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker stopped in the Forest City Thursday to encourage residents to participate in the U.S. Census.

“We are funded on a federal level based on number of services and number of roads or schools that we have. So, if people aren’t counted accurately, we’re providing a lot of infrastructure and a lot of support for an inadequate amount of money,” said Mike Dunn, Jr., Executive Director of the R1 Planning Council.

Belvidere is leading the state in the Census response rate, where over 71% of residents have completed their Census count.

Officials say the goal is to have an 80%-90% response rate. The deadline for the Census is October 31st.

Pritzker also visited Lockwood Park earlier in the day to announce an expansion of the Summer Youth Employment Program for the city’s at-risk teens.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

