ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Rockford Thursday afternoon to speak about the Illinois Family Relief Plan.

The governor is due to speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Discovery Center Museum, at 711 North Main Street.

As part of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, the plan will provide “immediate relief to Rockford families,” a news release says.

The Family Relief Plan includes: