ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Rockford Thursday afternoon to speak about the Illinois Family Relief Plan.
The governor is due to speak at 1:30 p.m. at the Discovery Center Museum, at 711 North Main Street.
As part of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, the plan will provide “immediate relief to Rockford families,” a news release says.
The Family Relief Plan includes:
- $475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one-time property tax rebate payment to homeowners of 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 for those eligible for a state income tax credit
- $360 million by freezing the state’s tax on groceries, one of the most regressive taxes
- $135 million by freezing the planned increase in the gas tax, which will not jeopardize any planned projects