Pritzker warns Illinois residents about traveling to Iowa

(WHBF) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker warned residents to be careful when traveling to other states — specifically Iowa and Missouri.
“If you cross the border to Iowa or Missouri, remember that they have three and four times our positivity rate,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Adams County. “So even if you see someone there not wearing a mask, don’t think you’re safe. Wear your mask. In fact, encourage them to wear theirs.”
