Pritzker warns of suspension of retail, salons if Region 1 coronavirus cases continue to rise

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that a rollback to Tier 3 mitigations could be coming to Region 1 if the current mitigations do not result in lower coronavirus cases within 3 weeks.

All 11 regions in the state are currently operating under Tier 2 mitigations, according to the Restore Illinois plan. Tier 2 includes a ban on indoor dining service, and limiting gatherings to 25 people or less.

Region 1 entered Tier 2 on Saturday, October 24th.

Pritzker said a region must have 3 consecutive days with a rolling 7-day testing positivity rate of 6.5% or less.

Currently, Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average is 14.3% (13.59% yesterday; 13.6 Friday).

Boone: 19.7% (17.6% yesterday)
Carroll: 15.6% (15% yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 9.1% (10% yesterday)
Lee: 17.6% (12.6% yesterday)
Ogle: 13.1% (12.1% yesterday)
Stephenson: 18.1% (17.9% yesterday)
Whiteside: 15.5% (15.1% yesterday)
Winnebago: 14.9% (13.4% yesterday)

Tier 3 mitigations include a shutdown of non-essential retail, suspension of elective medical procedures, returning to remote work for non-essential workers, and suspension of salon and personal care operations.

