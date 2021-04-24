Pro-life activists hold rally in Rockford against abortion bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pro-life activists held a rally Saturday against a February 2021House bill. Activists held signs and prayed near the intersection of Riverside and Mulford Road.

Their efforts are in defense of the Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act. A new House bill to repeal the 1995 act could mean minors would no longer need to notify a parent before getting an abortion.

Current policy requires 48 hours notice to guardians. Those at the rally say this shouldn’t be changed.

“Parents need to be informed even if their child is getting any sort of medical procedure, so even if you were to say that abortion is just a medical procedure and does not involve the life of another, which we don’t believe. Even if you were to say that, then we still want parents to be notified of this,” said Savannba Dudezik.

Rockford Family Initiative organized the rally. The bill was introduced into the Illinois legislature and is currently in committee.