ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major women’s bowling tournament is returning to Rockford for the first time in 20 years.

The Rockford Open kicked off Thursday at the Cherry Bowl, at 7171 Cherryvale N Blvd.

It was the first tour stop for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association.

Eighty pro bowlers from 25 states and 10 countries are taking part, and the tournament is expected to draw 1,400 visitors to the area.

“People started arriving on Tuesday. So, they’re spending the nights in the hotels from Tuesday to Sunday, or Monday, until they go off to their next tour stop. So, our hotels are seeing a lot of business, and hopefully our restaurants and other sights and attractions will see an increase this weekend, because of this tournament,” said Lindsay Arellano, Vice President of Sales and Service for the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB).

According to the RACVB, the tournament should bring nearly $200,000 into the local economy.