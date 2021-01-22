Probationers, church members hand out food to the needy in Rockford neighborhood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic trudges on, some people in Rockford are still in need of help when it comes to feeding their families.

A group of local volunteers are stepping in to put food on their plates.

Church members and individuals on probation handed out groceries to 1,000 families this morning. The food comes from Northern Illinois Food Bank and Feed America.

Volunteers say it’s a good way they can give back to their community, while getting to know their neighbors.

Voices of Inspiration secretary, Nancy Todora, said, “Any collaboration, I think, in any community, is helpful because it helps people come together and unite as the community. It helps more people that way and the word gets out more.”

The next food drive will be held Friday, February 5th at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N Rockton Ave.