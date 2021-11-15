Procession scheduled for Deputy Bradley Kaderly

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Arrangements are finalized for the Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy who passed away last week.

Bradley Kaderly died unexpectedly Thursday. A visitation will be held Wednesday night from 4-8 at Shriner, Hager and Gohlke Funeral Home, 1455 Mansion Dr, in Monroe, Wisconsin. The funeral is on Thursday, followed by a procession.

The procession will start from Bethlehem Church and will travel north on Highway T to west on Highway 11, or 1st Street in the City of Brodhead, and will continue to 1st Center Avenue and then east of 12th Street to Highway T and Greenwood Cemetery.

The procession will begin around noon. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until 12:30 p.m.