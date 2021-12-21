Proof of vaccination required to enter Chicago’s restaurants and entertainment venues

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People planning on making a visit to Chicago might want to get vaccinated first.

Starting on January 3, proof of vaccination will be required to get into the city’s restaurants and entertainment venues. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon

Chicago is averaging more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases every day, which is a 79% increase from a week ago.

“Folks, we’ve got to strap back on that armor, that mindset that we had at the height of the pandemic in 2020,” Lightfoot said. “That is what is going to be needed for the next couple of months to get through this latest surge.”

The new mandate does not include locations inside O’Hare and Midway airports.