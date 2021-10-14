Proposal would ban untraceable ‘ghost guns’ in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new proposal would ban “ghost guns,” which are homemade and without serial numbers, in Illinois.

The guns, often made from a kit that can be bought and sold without background checks, are untraceable, police say.

Officials say anyone who is legally prohibited from owning a gun can legally own one.

If signed into law, the new bill would ban the kits and the guns.

“There is no other reason to have this gun, with no markings on it, unless you’re going to be committing an offense,” said Sheriff Tom Dart, of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s plenty of different ways collectors can do what they need to do, but the notion that somehow we need to have guns like this, that have no markings on them, no serial numbers, no ability to be traced, is absurd.”

Dart says it is up to states to pass laws because he says they won’t get passed at the federal level.