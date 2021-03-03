Proposed bill would end Illinois lawmaker pensions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford state Rep. Dave Vella (D) has filed a bill which would prohibit future legislators from receiving a taxpayer funded pension when they leave office.

Vella also announced his decision to refuse a pension.

“We need to make sure we are not wasting resources to fund unnecessary perks for politicians,” said Vella. “As our state continues to face financial problems, we should not be adding new financial burdens by promising to pay for the retirements of career politicians.”

House Bill 2428 was introduced in February.

“We need to break the cycle of huge pensions for politicians and stop the abuse of Illinois taxpayers,” said Vella. “Our legislators are meant to be public servants working on behalf of all Illinoisans, but too many have decided to use public office and taxpayer dollars to cushion their own retirement.”