ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) has introduced legislation aimed at reducing the incentive for catalytic converter thieves.

“Thieves aren’t just targeting residents, they’re targeting churches and nonprofits in our area that operate buses, vans and SUVs that are easier to crawl under,” Vella said. “It’s incredibly expensive to repair, and right now it’s too easy and lucrative for a criminal to take advantage. This bipartisan plan will create a paper trail, and force bad actors to identify themselves if they try to cash in.”

House Bill 107 would require scrap yards and metal recyclers to review and record the identification of catalytic converter sellers. If a seller does not have a Secretary of State license which identifies them as an auto parts recycler, the seller will be required to fill out a 1099-MISC tax form.

Buyers would be prohibited from a cash purchase if the catalytic converter is valued at more than $100.

The bill passed the House and is headed to the governor for his signature.