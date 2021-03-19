Proposed Illinois bill would allow sex offenders to live closer to schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Currently, sex offenders must live at least 500 feet away from a school or park, but that could change with a new bill under consideration at the Illinois Capitol.

The new bill would change the distance to 250 feet.

Advocated for the bill argue that the restrictions don’t keep offenders from re-offending, but instead lead to homelessness, especially in urban areas.

Police say lawmakers are trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

“In Illinois, we should care more about people having a roof over their head than discontinuing punishment that doesn’t achieve its goals in the first place,” said Sheriff Jack Campbell of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s concerning again to law enforcement, that we are bending over backwards to help a registered sex offender, when they need to be held accountable for those crimes.”

The bill would also make it easier for offenders to remain living in a place even if a school or daycare opens up after they move in.

Illinois law currently requires the offender to move if that happens.