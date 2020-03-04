Proposed Illinois law would protect children’s lemonade stands

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill in the Illinois Senate would prevent children’s lemonade stands from being shut down for not having a permit.

Senate Bill 3459 would eliminate requirements such as a license, permit or fee to sell lemonade.

Rockford Sen. Steve Stadelman (D) said he voted for the legislation in the Senate Public Health Committee on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced following an incident in Kankakee County last year in which children were barred from operating a lemonade stand after officials discovered the family did not have water and sewer service.

“We should be encouraging our young entrepreneurs. The current law does nothing but discourage them,” Stadelman said. “I remember what it was like to be a kid in the summer, trying to find something to do. This legislation allows our youth to be creative and make a small profit at the same time.”

Stadelman is a chief co-sponsor of the bill, which will now head to the Senate floor for consideration.

