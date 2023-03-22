SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the architects of the controversial SAFE-T Act has proposed legislation that would allow prisoners serving a life sentence to become eligible for parole.

Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2045 this month.

The bill, if adopted as law, would allow any offender over the age of 55 who has been sentenced to serve life in prison, to become eligible for parole.

“We believe it is going to increase public safety,” Slaughter said, according to The Center Square. “The efforts will indeed help citizens become more productive, positive citizens.”

Slaughter is a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, which introduced the original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) as a response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act, which abolishes cash bail in the state, will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.