(WTVO) — The pandemic could have made the path toward justice safer for victims of domestic violence.

Survivors could permanently continue going to court via their computer screen. Courts started hearing witnesses in virtual video conferences when they could not bring people into crowded court rooms due to COVID-19.

That gave victim advocates an idea; keep that habit around, because it allows victims to alert authorities from a safe distance.

“Intimidating behavior can happen across the court in front of a judge and not be noticed by anyone but the survivor,” said Amanda Pyron of Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence. “And you know, appearing remotely, you’ve got distance the survivor can be in another physical location, the person accused of causing harm can be in the courtroom or in another location, and so it does diminish the person causing harms ability to intimidate the survivor.”

Supporters pf the idea said another plus is that courts report much higher attendance when people can just log on instead of showing up in person.