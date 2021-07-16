Public can participate in Q&A with Rockford Police & Fire chief candidates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city officials announced dates for upcoming question and answer sessions with candidates who could become the city’s next police and fire chiefs.

The sessions are meant for the candidates to introduce themselves to the community, by discussing their backgrounds and goals.

Police applicants will speak on July 28th, and fire department candidates will have the floor on August 4th.

Each session will be held virtually, online, and will begin at 5 p.m.

Questions can be emailed in advance:

Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com

Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com

Interim chiefs are currently running both departments. Police Chief Dan O’Shea retired in April.

Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is now leading a department in Colorado.