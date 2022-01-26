Public hearing underway on inpatient service closures at MercyHealth Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of one local hospital is trying to change the way it does business, but Rockford’s mayor is pushing back.

CEO Javon Bea announced last year that MercyHealth Rockton will not support any in-patient services. Instead, those patients will go to Mercy’s Riverside facility. Rockton will be completely out-patient.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara requested a public hearing from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Board. Board members granted the request.

Mercyhealth said the move was necessary after decreased volume in its emergency departments, an increase in telemedicine, and lower surgery volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.