ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders say they want the public’s input on a new project to improve pedestrian safety on 11th Street.

The project would encompass a five mile stretch of 11th Street, from Blackhawk Avenue to Charles Street.

Traffic engineers hope to improve right-of-way signage, sidewalks, lighting, and beautification.

The virtual meeting will be held Thursday, February 25th at 6 p.m. To register to attend, click here.