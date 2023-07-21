LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is asking the public for input on renovation plans for Wantz Park.

For the past five years, the district has focused on improving local parks and decided Wantz Park is in need of upgrades.

The park district says it will invest $720,000 to renovate the park, located at 602 E Riverside Boulevard.

On Thursday, members of the public attended a meeting to vote on proposed designs.

“Any time we do any redevelopment of a park or a playground, we really want to go to our community first and get their feedback,” said Rockford Park District’s Laura Gibbs-Green. “The other thing we really want to make sure we get is the next generation, and it’s going to be the kids coming up that are, the next generation that’s going to be playing on this playground for many more years to come. So, we really want to make sure that they have a selectin process in this.”

An improvement survey is available for the public to vote on the district’s website.