SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has authorized public squirrel hunting opportunities from August 1st to September 15th on more than 30 private lands.

According to the IDNR, the agency has leased 4,400 acres of private land in 18 counties. Hunters do not need to pay to participate but must register.

Three additional registered hunters can tag along for a group hunt. All hunters will receive a valid site permit that must be carried on their person and a windshield card that must be placed in their vehicle after reserving their site.

The counties in which the 2023 squirrel hunting activities will take place are Bond, Calhoun, Christian, Fulton, Greene, Jersey, Knox, Macoupin, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Wabash, Washington, and Williamson.

“Small game hunting is a great way to introduce young and first-time hunters to the activity because it teaches basic principles needed for other hunting activities. Reconnecting families to the outdoors and providing opportunities for youth and first-time hunters to carry on hunting traditions are just a few of (the Illinois Recreational Access Program)’s many goals,” the IDNR said in a press release.