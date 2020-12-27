‘Pure act of evil.’ Don Carter Lanes owner reacts to deadly shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After Saturday’s tragic shooting at Don Carter Lanes that left three people dead, expressions of sympathy are pouring into the Rockford community from across the nation.

“The Don Carter Lanes family and the entire bowling community is in shock by this act of pure evil. Our collective prayers go out for the families of the victims. God please help them all,” said Owner Brad Sommer in a statement on Sunday.

“So sad for one sick person to cause so much misery. We are grateful for the fast and professional actions of the law enforcement agencies that prevented further loss of life by apprehending the shooter so quickly,” Sommer added.

Three people were killed, including a 73 year old man, a 65 year old man, and a 69 year old man. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the identities of the victims was being withheld until notification of next of kin.

Senseless violence is far too common in our community and while we are deeply saddened today, we must remain committed to fighting the root causes of violence in our city and state to prevent tragic and useless loss of life in the future. My heart goes out to the families. https://t.co/5nnCDYys0z — Rep. Maurice West (@StateRepWEST) December 27, 2020

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Webb is charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Attempted Murder.

O’Shea said he believed the shooting was a “completely random act.”

MORE HEADLINES: