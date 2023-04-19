ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ marijuana industry is expanding, with more dispensaries set to open.

Those businesses will rely on small craft grower operations to stock their shelves.

Growers from across Illinois went to the State Capitol on Tuesday, calling for changes to state law. They said that regulations are typing up money that they need to help get their businesses off the ground.

“I think the craft grow is important for Illinois for that very reason,” said Reese Xavier of HT23 Growers. “All dispensaries are dependent on the cultivators to put product on the site, on the shelves.”

No bills have been filed yet, but there is a working group that is expected to put forward changes for the industry in the coming weeks.