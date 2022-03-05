RUSSIA (WTVO) — Independent media in Russia are struggling for survival after Vladimir Putin signed a law banning “fake news” about the invasion.

Putin signed a new law cracking down independent new agencies. It could mean up to 15 years in prison for anything Putin considers “fake information.”

A slew of media outlets announced that they were temporarily suspending operations in Russia in response. They include the country’s last independent TV and radio stations, the BBC, Bloomberg and the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.