ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A python is on the loose in Rockford.

Bubba, a pet ball python, slithered away from his home in the Edgewater neighborhood last Sunday when his owner took the snake out to sun.

“I used to take him on bike rides and walks and everything,” said Bubba’s owner, Juan Bursik. “He was my first pet, actually , from moving out of my grandparents.”

Burski and Bubba have been together for the last 15 years. Burski says he turned away for just a moment and Bubba was gone.

“I was freaking out,” Burski said. “I was really, really sad. I was down because, I mean, it’s hard to look for a snake by yourself.”

Burski has been scouring the neighborhood high and low, day and night to reunite with his reptilian friend. The support he’s received on Facebook for his search has kept Burski optimistic.

“I’m thankful for it, I honestly am, because it’ll help find him faster, I think.”

In the meantime, Burski is trying different methods to bring Bubba home, including putting out his favorite log and old bedding.

“I’m hoping it will bring him some type of little smell it and come up to something familiar,” Burski said.

“I made a dumb mistake, I’m not going to lie, but I just hope Bubba doesn’t pay for it.”