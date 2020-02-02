Quad Con chance for Stateline residents to embrace their love of pop culture

Comic books, video games, and a cosplay contest filled the Tebala Event Center as Quad Con returned to Rockford.

Attendee James Robertson is one of many who showed up for the event dressed as his favorite character. The Rockford resident is a life-long Ghostbusters fan who was inspired to start cosplay after actor Harold Ramis passed away in 2014. What started as a fun hobby for Robertson quickly became something more.

“Through looking it up and going I want to cosplay as a Ghostbuster, I want to be a Ghostbuster, I found out that there are franchises all over the world that do charity, that do good work,” Robertson said. “And I wanted to be a part of that.”

That led Robertson to help establish the Winnebago County Ghostbusters in 2016. The group attends community events dressed as characters from the movies, even bringing along their own custom Ectomobile.

At these events, they seek donations, which are then donated to local charities.

“Last year, we did $2,200 to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, which we’re very, very proud of,” Robertson said. “And we hope to meet or exceed that this year as well.”

Quad Con is a traveling show that visits different cities in the Midwest. But event coordinator John Wells says the people of Rockford are some of the biggest pop culture fans.

“The percentage of guys that are coming in here, and girls dressed up in the cosplay and different outfits and costumes, it’s a much higher percentage here in Rockford,” Wells said.

Local vendors also had a chance to reach new customers. Graphic artist Anthony Phouphommakhith from Roscoe started TPos Designs in October of 2018, and says Quad Con was the first event of it’s kind that he attended.

“Just recently, this lady asked if I’m local, and she goes give me your card. So I think it’s nice,” Phouphommakhith said.

Robertson loved seeing everybody embrace their fandoms.

“There’s so many people in costume here today. It’s definitely awesome,” Robertson said. “I think for sure there is definitely a cosplay element to Rockford. A nerdy, geeky, community.”

Robertson says he is working on registering the Winnebago County Ghostbusters as an official non-profit.