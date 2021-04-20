Qualified immunity proposal losing traction in Illinois capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A renewed push to end qualified immunity stalls in Springfield.

The legal shield of qualified immunity protects police officers from facing financial liability in court for violating a citizen’s constitutional rights.

The Black Caucus wanted to end qualified immunity in January but took that out of the final police reform measure that passed.

“There is a bill that we’re slowing down…///…it’s a very difficult issue, not just here locally in Illinois, all across our country. And of course, for Congress, taking this up as, as well…///…It’s not something that members are wanting to sweep under the rug. But we want to take a comprehensive approach,” said Rep. Justin Slaughter / (D) Chicago.

The police reform plan that passed in January includes a new task force to study the issue of qualified immunity. House Democrats plan to wait until that study concludes instead of voting to end qualified immunity now.