Qualifying Illinois families to receive ‘P-EBT cards’ to reimburse for school lunches

(WTVO) — Families across the state will soon get an essential card in the mail. It’s called the pandemic electronic benefit transfer program.

Students who qualify for free meals qualify for these cards. Money is added for every day a student does remote learning and can’t get a school lunch.

The cards will have over $400 pre-loaded from the time schools were shut down.

Parents say the help is badly needed.

“It’s important for me, you know, that will you’re able to go out and buy you know, fruits and healthy options, besides just the take-home meals,” said one parent Demi Quick.

Illinois Department of Human Services to watch the mail. The card comes in a white envelope and may be easily tossed away.

For more details, click here.