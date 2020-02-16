Quick action by Rockford Fire Dept. contains house fire

On Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., a neighbor was walking their dog and saw smoke coming from the upper story at 720 James Ave in Rockford.

The fire was contained to the upstairs bedroom. Quick action by the Rockford Fire Department kept the house fire from doing further damage.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. The Department estimated a total of only $6,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

