RACVB announces recipients of micro-grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five local artists and art organizations are getting a little help during these unprecedented times.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB), Rockford Area Arts Council, and Art Deli announced the first five recipients of the ‘Our Journey Micro-Grants.’

The money comes from the sales of Rockford-theme masks and t-shirts.

Children’s Theater Project, Music Academy, Rockford Art Museum, Roni Golan’s Gallery, and Sounds of Good News productions will each get $500 to support their music education, performances and online learning programs.

“This has been super exciting and we’re thrilled to support the Our Journey micro-grants masks and t-shirt sales campaign, which I think as of date we’ve sold 1,130 masks and generated over $5,000 to fund this micro-grant,” said Jarrod Hennis, the owner Rockford Art Deli.

The masks are still for sale. If you’re interested, click here.

