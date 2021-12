ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was honored with an award from the Illinois Office of Tourism.

RACVB took home the prize for “Best Branding Initiative in their Budgeting Bracket.” The honor came from the agency’s efforts promoting the International Table Tennis Federation North American Olympic Table Tennis Trials.

The trials were held in 2019 at the UW Health Sports Factory in Downtown Rockford. It attracted teams from all over the country.