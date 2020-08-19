Raheem King gives defense on day two of Rockford party bus murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday is day two for the murder trial of Raheem King. The 24-year-old is accused of killing 3 men on a Charter bus near Auburn and Johnson Avenue back in April 2018.

The prosecution finished its case on Tuesday. The defense delivered its argument Wednesday. Our team has been in the courtroom all day, where King took the stand.

King’s defense is making the case he was forced to take action in self-defense. Earlier in the bench trial, prosecutors questioned whether the victims were actually armed at all. But King testified two of the men pointed guns at him after he walked onto the bus with his rifle.

King said he was scared and panicked and says he opened fire to keep him and his family safe.

King says everything happened in a matter of seconds and argued that anyone would be scared for their safety after having two guns pointed in their direction.

The trial is still ongoing as of Wednesday evening and more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

It’s not clear when a verdict will be handed down.

