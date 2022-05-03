ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Food Truck Tuesday” kicked off this Tuesday at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

Rain held off for most of the evening, and many still chose to make the trek down to eat some food.

“Yeah, we don’t have the sun or the shine today, but it’s coming and it’s going to be great,” said Renee Radway, owner and operator of ‘Jammin Jerk Grill.’ “It’s going to be a great season.”

A gloomy day did not stop growling stomachs from going to the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, as it was the first day of the season for “Food Truck Tuesday.”

Dan Erwin, facility manager of the conservatory, said that he is excited to add some new flavors into the mix.

“A lot of old favorites are back and we’ve got a couple of new trucks this year, including a vegan truck, a new BBQ truck and Thai jasmine rice and noodles,” Erwin said.

That new BBQ truck is called “Jolly Wow’s.” Owner Patina Washington said that they move around daily, but are glad to be in a position for something like this.

“This is my first year down here at the park and it’s going very well,” Washington said. “A lot of people are coming shopping at different trucks, so its very exciting. We have beef ribs, we have brisket, we have hamburgers, polish sausage, jerk chicken, turkey tips, stuff like that.”

Across the parking lot was Radway’s truck, “Jammin Jerk Grill.”

“So, we started with a food truck and then we actually obtained a spot in CherryVale mall,” Radway said. “We took over the old Burger King there, so we’re there and we’re here this year, so we’re taking on two challenges at once.”

She added that they are happy to be back up and running after COVID-19, but there are still challenges.

“Revenue is definitely increasing, but inflation is as well, so its just a constant fight,” Radway said.

Residents can grab a bite to eat from the food trucks from 4-9 p.m. every Tuesday through October 25. Hours change to 4-8 p.m. after Labor Day.