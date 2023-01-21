ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rally at the site of a proposed abortion clinic took place in Rockford on Saturday.

“Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon. They want to keep the clinic from coming to the city.

Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors.

“It is essentially important for this rally to stand up and say every life matters,” said Kevin Rilott, president of the Rockford Family Initiative. “It doesn’t matter who they are. Young, old, black, white, immigrant, native-born. Every person in our city should be loved and cared for.”

Groups from the stateline will head to the National Women’s March in Madison, Wisconsin, Sunday morning.