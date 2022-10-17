ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group is going coast-to-coast to raise awareness and educate people on vaping.

“We Vape We Vote” made a stop at Rockford’s Marco’s Vapor Headquarters on Monday. They said that every American should be able to use vaping to quit smoking.

With some lawmakers wanting to ban the product, organizers wanted to stress how important the practice is to some people before elections next month.

“There are 20 million Americans who are using vaping to try and quit, or reduce, their smoking. Most of them have said, because their lives are at stake, this is a key, vote-moving issue,” said Tim Andrews, director of consumer issues for Americans for Tax Reform. “On Election Day, people are going to remember who wants to take their life saving products away from them and they are going to vote accordingly.”

Organizers said that small businesses and jobs in the industry are also at risk.