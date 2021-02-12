RAMP asks community to shovel sidewalks to accommodate the disabled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford advocacy center is reminding the community to shovel a path for those with disabilities.

RAMP says the mobility organization has received several complaints that some businesses and neighborhoods are inaccessible after the recent snowfall.

RAMP’s education and advocacy coordinator, Eric Brown, says the short time it takes to clear snow from sidewalks and parking lots can make a big difference for those with disabilities.

“It’s really important that we make sure that, as soon as possible, we’re clearing the sidewalks and making sure that we’re paying special attention to curb cuts and accessible parking spaces, so that people with disabilities in the community can still get around throughout the community,” Brown said.

Brown added that, when snow builds up and restricts access for the disabled, it can deter them from running errands or leaving the house at all.