Raoul calls for review of U.S. Postal Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois’ Attorney General is demanding a review of a plan to transform the postal service that may lead to slower service.

Kwame Raoul joined 20 Attorneys General in filing a formal complaint. They want a regulatory committee to hold an on the record hearing and issue an opinion.

This came after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a 10 year plan to cut costs. Details include slowing down first-class mail from one to five days, as well as increasing shipments costs during the holiday season.

Those changes went into effect on Friday.