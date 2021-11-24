Rape charges dismissed against former Rockford Police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sexual assault charges against former Rockford Police Officer Daniel Basile were dismissed in court on Tuesday.

Basile was charged after it was alleged that he went drinking with a woman on October 2019, took her home, and sexually assaulted her.

Basile was placed on administrative leave and asked for his charges to be dropped.

On Tuesday, a judge granted that motion, dismissing 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault without Consent.

The state has filed a Motion to Reconsider, which will be heard on December 28th.

