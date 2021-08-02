Rascal Flatts’ front man coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Gary LeVox, former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, is making a stop in Rockford.

LeVox will play at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 13th at 8 pm.

After 20 years with Rascal Flatts, LeVox is embarking on a solo career with two of his biggest passions – music and faith. He will be performing hits from Rascal Flatts and his new original music.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 am on Ticketmaster, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.