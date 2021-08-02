Rascal Flatts’ front man coming to Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronado Performing Arts Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Gary LeVox, former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, is making a stop in Rockford.

LeVox will play at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 13th at 8 pm.

After 20 years with Rascal Flatts, LeVox is embarking on a solo career with two of his biggest passions – music and faith. He will be performing hits from Rascal Flatts and his new original music.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 am on Ticketmaster, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories