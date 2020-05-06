RACVB songwriting contest winner announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area organization has named its winner for a community songwriting contest. The song is titled “Up, Up, Up” by Rockford native Clark Kelly.
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the contest last month. Judges picked Kelly’s song because they say it best embodies the resiliency of the community during the health crisis. There were 25 total songs entered into the competition.
Kelly says he hopes his song “affirms the hard work and pride of Rockfordians.”
To listen to the full song, click here.
