RAVCB wins two national awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RAVCB) worked tirelessly last year to bring thousands of out-of-town guests to Rockford. Now, they find themselves winners of two awards form the Sports Event Tourism Association.

“Anytime you get recognized with a national award from your peers it’s important. I think it’s a reflection of all of the great work that’s been previously done,” said VP of Marketing and Sports Dev. Nick Povalitis.

The RACVB was awarded the “Locally Created Event of the Year” for Jurassic Park Rockford, the watch parties for Fred Van Fleet and the Raptors during their 2019 championship run and “Event Marketing Campaign of the Year” for hosting the first-ever Olympic table tennis trials in the city.

“They’re the only ones to win two awards among all members this year and that’s remarkable. That’s a great tribute to the staff there,” said Sports ETA Spokesperson Jackie Reau.

While COVID-19 has made it a struggle financially, Nick Povalitis says they can handle this and will continue to build on their success.

“We’re gonna’ keep being gritty. We’re gonna’ keep leveraging our social channels. We’re gonna’ keep leveraging the relationships we built now for a long long time, about 35-40 years now we’ve been in existence. Keep building on it, be proud of where we’ve been and keep riding out the storm,” Povalitis added.

The message from RAVCB to the Stateline is clear: “We work for you.”

“What we want from the community is to be reciprocated. We are marketing the Rockford area on behalf of the tourism industry and the hospitality industry. We value the experts and professionals within that industry that we’ve got that live and work and play here, we really want to do them proud,” Povalitis said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

