ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.

Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence.

Officers learned during an investigation that Hardin and Rayshawn Smith, 46, had previously dated. Smith posted a video to his Facebook profile stating that “people are going to wonder why I did what I did,” referring to Hardin in the video.

Hardin’s body was later found in the 5100 block of E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, and two spent rounds were found near her body.

Smith was located in the 300 block of N. Main Street. Police said blood, a machete, zip ties, and the victim’s medication were found inside the car.

He pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in October.

Smith was sentenced to 60 years in prison on the First Degree Murder charge, which was upgraded to Natural Life because a firearm was used in the crime.