(WTVO) — Pepsi is celebrating the first day of Fall by announcing a limited-time S’mores Collection.
The soda will come in three different flavors including Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate.
- Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.
- Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.
- Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.
The new beverage variant will come in 7.5 oz mini cans “to encourage mixing and matching your way to the perfect combo,” Pepsi said.
- The Classic – Everyone’s favorite for a reason! Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Start with a cold glass, add 1/3 Graham Cracker, 1/3 Chocolate and 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow.
- Marshmallow (is for) Lovers – If you find yourself standing over the fire with three, even four marshmallows on one stick, this recipe is for you. The extra layers of toasty marshmallows feel like a decadent sweet cloud hitting your tastebuds! Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Toasty Marshmallow, 1/4 Graham Cracker and 1/4 Chocolate.
- For the Graham – Often overlooked but always reliable, the graham cracker is more than a vehicle for chocolate and marshmallow—the notes of honey and cinnamon create the staple ingredient in any s’more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 1/2 Graham Cracker base, 1/4 Chocolate, 1/4 Toasty Marshmallow and top with an extra splash of Graham Cracker.
- The Chocolate Connoisseur – For those who enjoy indulging in a rich, gooey tasting s’more, pour some chocolate… and then pour some more! Sit back and revel in all that chocolaty goodness, marveling at this chocolaty s’more creation. Start with a cold glass, add 2/3 Chocolate, 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow and a splash of Graham Cracker.
The Pepsi S’mores Collection comes on the heels of several of the Pepsi brand’s unique and indulgent flavor innovations including Maple Syrup Cola, PEPSI X PEEPS, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack, to name a few.