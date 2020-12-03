Real Christmas trees more popular than ever in Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas will look different for many families across the Stateline because of COVID-19 restriction, but families are still hanging onto some traditions–such as picking out a free tree.

Pam Erickson owns Valley View Farm in Roscoe. In the 45 years she’s been in the business, she has seen more people buy fresh trees this year than any other time.

“I think everybody just wants to have a nice Christmas and it’s a way that they can share decorating and doing something family-wise and not have to worry about the virus,” Erickson said.

She says while there won’t be milk and cookies available for kids to munch on this year, families can still bring their children out and have them help in picking out the Christmas tree.

