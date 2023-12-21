ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library held a unique event bringing Candyland to life. The free event allows kids in the Stateline a chance to have fun, listen to Christmas music, and eat some candy as they enjoy their winter break.

Our kids love checking out books from the library all the time. And so we really wanted to come out and just see what good event they put on for us,” said Heather May who brought her two kids. “It’s really cool to have an event like this because our kids are younger. They’re kind of like preschool and kindergarten age. And so anything that kind of gets them out of the house and helps them learn, I mean, Candyland is all about learning colors and counting. And so it’s just really a perfect free event that we can bring them to.”

“So we’ve been playing at home, practicing a little bit, and the kids like this game. So I always loved it as a kid too. So we wanted to see what it would be like life-size,” said Kelli Yugsi a Loves Park president who brought her three kids.

“We really like coming to these community events and library events in general because we get to see all of the community here. People that aren’t necessarily living in our neighborhood or going to our school,” May said.

Library staff members make it a point to hold events like this regularly, especially during winter break. For a full schedule of events at all their locations visit the Rockford Public Library website.

“So we want to bring more people to the library and we want to make sure that we have a bunch of fun things to bring people in,” said Autumn Justus a Librarian Assistant who came up with the game idea.

For many kids in the Stateline, Winter Break is right around the corner. May calls the events at the library the perfect way to keep her kids busy.

“I think we really do use the library resources. When the kids are off school, we go to some of their storytimes and there are other events. We like to check out the mobile library too, when they’re in our neighborhood, just to make it a little bit easier to connect and exchange books when we need to,” May said.

“It’s really important to be able to get out during the breaks because they need to get energy out,” Yugsi said.