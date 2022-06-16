ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three area realty associations are merging to cover northwestern Illinois.

Rockford Area Realtors, the Belvidere Board of Realtors, and the Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois are joining to become Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.

The merged group will cover Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties.

There are more than 11,000 combined members.

CEO Connor Brown said the move will help improve services and lower costs.

“We saw an opportunity to create greater efficiencies for our membership, so they can better serve their clients, whether they be homebuyers, home sellers, commercial clients, things like that,” Brown said. “So, it’s a constant process that we have to evaluate. Make sure we continue to stay relevant because it is so critical to the membership we serve.”

The new association represents $1.6 billion in annual economic impact.