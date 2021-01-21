Realtors support plan to repair Rockford roads by extending 1% sales tax

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of realtors have donated $10,000 to support a voter resolution which would extend the 1% sales tax to fix Rockford roads.

The Rockford Area Realtors donated the money to the Rebuild Rockford Insfrastructure campaign, which will be voted on next month.

The referendum, which would extend the City’s current 1% sales tax, would finance the repair of city roads.

Rebuilding Rockford campaign chairman Paul Nolley says the realtors support the referendum because they want high quality roads for the people they’re working to bring into the city.

“Part of a person’s reason to come to a certain area is going to be looking at the services that they receive for tax dollars, conditions, environment, the neighborhoods,” Nolley said. “So, this revenue source, this tool allows the City to make massive investments.”

The consolidated election takes place on February 2nd.