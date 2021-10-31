Rear-end collision kills 1 in Milton Township, Wisconsin

Local News

by: Denise Craig

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wisc. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a rear-end collision Saturday afternoon in Milton Township, Wisconsin.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on N. STH 26, just north of N CTH N when a truck with a trailer driven by a 30-year-old man from Elkhorn, Wisc. began turning into a driveway and was rear-ended by a commercial box truck driven by a 37-year-old man from Fort Atkinson, Wisc.

A passenger in the commercial truck, identified as a 35-year-old man from Fort Atkinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released at this time. Continue following mystateline.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories