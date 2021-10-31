Rear-end collision kills 1 in Milton Township, Wisconsin

ROCK COUNTY, Wisc. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a rear-end collision Saturday afternoon in Milton Township, Wisconsin.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on N. STH 26, just north of N CTH N when a truck with a trailer driven by a 30-year-old man from Elkhorn, Wisc. began turning into a driveway and was rear-ended by a commercial box truck driven by a 37-year-old man from Fort Atkinson, Wisc.

A passenger in the commercial truck, identified as a 35-year-old man from Fort Atkinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released at this time. Continue following mystateline.com for updates.